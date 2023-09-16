The Pennsylvania Quakers (0-0) visit the Colgate Raiders (0-2) at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

It's been a difficult stretch for Colgate, which ranks 17th-worst in scoring offense (9.5 points per game) and 11th-worst in scoring defense (53.5 points per game allowed) in 2023. Defensively, Pennsylvania was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 18th-best by giving up just 323 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (347.8 yards per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics (2022)

Colgate Pennsylvania 316.7 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (98th) 428.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (4th) 157.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.3 (117th) 159.1 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.5 (34th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has thrown for 254 yards (127 ypg) to lead Colgate, completing 52.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has 49 rushing yards on 21 carries. He's also added 26 yards (13 per game) on five catches.

This season, Chris Gee has carried the ball nine times for 25 yards (12.5 per game).

Treyvhon Saunders' leads his squad with 137 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brady Hutchison has hauled in three receptions totaling 48 yards so far this campaign.

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders (2022)

Aidan Sayin threw for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Trey Flowers averaged 50.9 rushing yards and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns.

Last season Jonathan Mulatu rushed for 321 yards and hauled in passes for 199 yards. He also scored four total touchdowns.

Rory Starkey Jr. was targeted 5.3 times per game and collected 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Joshua Casilli collected four touchdowns and had 491 receiving yards (49.1 ypg) in 2022.

Malone Howley grabbed 28 passes on his way to 382 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colgate or Pennsylvania gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.