How to Watch the Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Pennsylvania Quakers (0-0) visit the Colgate Raiders (0-2) at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
It's been a difficult stretch for Colgate, which ranks 17th-worst in scoring offense (9.5 points per game) and 11th-worst in scoring defense (53.5 points per game allowed) in 2023. Defensively, Pennsylvania was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 18th-best by giving up just 323 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (347.8 yards per game).
Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.
Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hamilton, New York
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
Colgate vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics (2022)
|Colgate
|Pennsylvania
|316.7 (96th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|347.8 (98th)
|428.3 (96th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|323 (4th)
|157.6 (57th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|96.3 (117th)
|159.1 (114th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|251.5 (34th)
|3 (83rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|5 (9th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (79th)
Colgate Stats Leaders
- Michael Brescia has thrown for 254 yards (127 ypg) to lead Colgate, completing 52.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season.
- Jaedon Henry has 49 rushing yards on 21 carries. He's also added 26 yards (13 per game) on five catches.
- This season, Chris Gee has carried the ball nine times for 25 yards (12.5 per game).
- Treyvhon Saunders' leads his squad with 137 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Brady Hutchison has hauled in three receptions totaling 48 yards so far this campaign.
Pennsylvania Stats Leaders (2022)
- Aidan Sayin threw for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
- Trey Flowers averaged 50.9 rushing yards and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Jonathan Mulatu rushed for 321 yards and hauled in passes for 199 yards. He also scored four total touchdowns.
- Rory Starkey Jr. was targeted 5.3 times per game and collected 515 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.
- Joshua Casilli collected four touchdowns and had 491 receiving yards (49.1 ypg) in 2022.
- Malone Howley grabbed 28 passes on his way to 382 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.
