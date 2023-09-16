Based on our computer projection model, the Columbia Lions will take down the Lafayette Leopards when the two teams come together at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which begins at 12:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-4.5) 40.4 Columbia 22, Lafayette 18

Week 3 Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

In Lions games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Leopards games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lafayette 12.6 21.7 11.7 20.3 13.8 23.4 Columbia 26.5 20.8 23.8 24.2 29.2 17.4

