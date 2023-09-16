The Lafayette Leopards (1-1) and the Columbia Lions (0-0) square off at Fisher Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Lafayette ranks 95th in scoring offense (13 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (28 points allowed per game) this year. Columbia compiled 385.8 yards per game on offense last season (53rd in the FCS), and it ranked 47th on defense with 352.1 yards allowed per game.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Fisher Stadium

Columbia vs. Lafayette Key Statistics (2022)

Columbia Lafayette 385.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (129th) 352.1 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.2 (37th) 152.4 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89 (120th) 233.4 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Columbia Stats Leaders (2022)

Caden Bell threw for an average of 120.8 pass yards per contest and threw for 10 touchdowns last season.

Joey Giorgi averaged 63.5 rushing yards per game and collected five rushing touchdowns.

Ryan Young ran for three touchdowns on 416 yards a year ago.

Bryson Canty averaged 74.4 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Marcus Libman caught 40 passes last season on his way to 449 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

JJ Jenkins averaged 43.4 receiving yards per game on 2.2 targets per game a season ago.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile leads Lafayette with 116 yards (58 ypg) on 11-of-20 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 56 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jamar Curtis has racked up 221 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Elijah Steward's team-high 44 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of four targets).

Mason Gilbert has put up a 32-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Nahjee Adams has racked up one catch for 24 yards, an average of 12 yards per game.

