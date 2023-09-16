Cornell vs. Lehigh Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the game between the Cornell Big Red and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Big Red to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Cornell vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Cornell (-1.9)
|48.3
|Cornell 25, Lehigh 23
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Cornell Betting Info (2022)
- The Big Red went 6-4-0 ATS last year.
- Big Red games hit the over four out of 10 times last year.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Lehigh Betting Info (2022)
- The Mountain Hawks compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.
- The Mountain Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Big Red vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Lehigh
|17.2
|29.5
|18.8
|31.4
|15.8
|28.0
|Cornell
|21.6
|28.3
|19.8
|25.8
|23.4
|30.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.