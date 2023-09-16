In the game between the Cornell Big Red and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Big Red to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Cornell vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-1.9) 48.3 Cornell 25, Lehigh 23

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

Big Red games hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

The Mountain Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Big Red vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lehigh 17.2 29.5 18.8 31.4 15.8 28.0 Cornell 21.6 28.3 19.8 25.8 23.4 30.8

