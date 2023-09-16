New York High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school football competition in Jefferson County, New York is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Carthage Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on September 16
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newfield High School - Selden at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.