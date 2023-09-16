How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 16
Today's LaLiga slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is Cadiz CF playing Athletic Bilbao.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's LaLiga action.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz CF
Cadiz CF (2-1-1) makes the trip to take on Athletic Bilbao (2-1-1) at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (-190)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+500)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Valencia CF vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid (2-1-0) makes the trip to match up with Valencia CF (2-0-2) at Mestalla in Valencia.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (+105)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+250)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca (0-2-2) makes the trip to take on RC Celta de Vigo (1-1-2) at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (+100)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+300)
- Draw: (+205)
Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Betis
Real Betis (2-1-1) journeys to take on FC Barcelona (3-1-0) at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-275)
- Underdog: Real Betis (+600)
- Draw: (+425)
