The Marist Red Foxes (0-1) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Davidson Wildcats (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

With 7 points per game (12th-worst) and 49 points allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Marist has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Davidson ranks 69th in the FCS with 19 points per game on offense, and it ranks 32nd with 22.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Marist vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Marist vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Marist Davidson 202 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (67th) 401 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (15th) 113 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (17th) 89 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.5 (108th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 89 yards (89 ypg) to lead Marist, completing 44% of his passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards (63 per game).

Tristan Shannon has carried the ball three times for 12 yards (12 per game) and one touchdown.

Matt Stianche's leads his squad with 28 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of five targets).

Jake Ciolino has hauled in three receptions totaling 26 yards so far this campaign.

Brandon Lysick has a total of 13 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has racked up 142 yards on 50% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 27 yards .

The team's top rusher, Mari Adams, has carried the ball 31 times for 150 yards (75 per game).

Sam Valor has been given 18 carries and totaled 79 yards with one touchdown.

Brody Reina leads his squad with 69 receiving yards on two receptions.

Aaron Maione has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 66 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Christian Berry has racked up 38 reciving yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

