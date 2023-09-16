Sofia Kenin will meet Barbora Krejcikova in the San Diego Open final on Saturday, September 16.

Krejcikova is favored to capture the tournament title against Kenin, with -165 odds compared to the underdog's +135.

Sofia Kenin vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Barbora Krejcikova +135 Odds to Win Match -165 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Sofia Kenin vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

Kenin is coming off a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over No. 61-ranked Emma Navarro in Friday's semifinals.

Krejcikova made it to the finals by defeating No. 43-ranked Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday.

Kenin has played 21.1 games per match in her 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.5 games.

Krejcikova has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 55.7% of those games.

Krejcikova has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 56.0% of games.

In the one match between Kenin and Krejcikova dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32, Krejcikova was victorious 6-1, 6-4.

In two sets between Krejcikova and Kenin, Krejcikova has yet to lose one.

Krejcikova and Kenin have matched up in 17 total games, with Krejcikova winning 12 and Kenin claiming five.

Krejcikova and Kenin have matched up one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

