The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

With 219.0 yards of total offense per game (fourth-worst) and 515.5 yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst), Arkansas State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Stony Brook ranks 93rd in the FCS with 13.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 88th with 36.0 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Stony Brook Arkansas State 287.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.0 (129th) 486.5 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.5 (117th) 136.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.0 (126th) 151.0 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.0 (115th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has compiled 302 yards on 44.3% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Johnny Martin III is his team's leading rusher with 23 carries for 105 yards, or 52.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Ross Tallarico has run for 85 yards across 11 carries.

Anthony Johnson has collected seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 85 (42.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Jayce Freeman has eight receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 80 yards (40.0 yards per game) this year.

Jayden Cook's eight catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 65 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has 227 pass yards for Arkansas State, completing 47.1% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards (33.5 per game).

This season, Zak Wallace has carried the ball 20 times for 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Courtney Jackson has hauled in five catches for 72 yards (36.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Corey Rucker has grabbed four passes while averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Reagan Ealy has a total of 34 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas State or Stony Brook gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.