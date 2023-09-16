Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) host the FCS Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook matchup.
Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-23.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-23.5)
|48.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Northern Illinois vs Nebraska
- Virginia vs Maryland
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Tennessee vs Florida
- Syracuse vs Purdue
- BYU vs Arkansas
- Colorado State vs Colorado
- Army vs UTSA
- TCU vs Houston
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Fresno State vs Arizona State
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Penn State vs Illinois
Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Stony Brook covered three times in 11 chances against the spread last year.
- Arkansas State covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.
- The Red Wolves won their only game last season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.