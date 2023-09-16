The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) host the FCS Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are heavily favored, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-23.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-23.5) 48.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Stony Brook covered three times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

Arkansas State covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Red Wolves won their only game last season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

