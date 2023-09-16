How to Watch the Yankees vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Luke Weaver starts for the New York Yankees on Saturday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 205 total home runs.
- New York is 21st in MLB, slugging .397.
- The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 624 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- New York has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.242).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Weaver (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 6.77 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Weaver enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Weaver will try to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Nick Pivetta
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Kutter Crawford
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Bailey Falter
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
