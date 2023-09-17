The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will look to upset the Buffalo Bills (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Bills and the Raiders and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Bills vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bills led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

On offense, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it gave up 5.4 points on average in the first quarter (30th-ranked).

The Raiders led after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game last year.

In the first quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 4.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bills won the second quarter in 10 games, were outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo scored an average of 9.6 points in the second quarter (fourth-ranked) last year. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered five points on average in the second quarter (fourth-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Raiders won the second quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied two times.

The Raiders' offense averaged 7.7 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.7 points on offense, and it allowed an average of 3.9 points on defense.

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 4.1 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense averaged 6.6 points in the fourth quarter last year. It surrendered 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up five times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Raiders averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense.

Bills vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Bills were leading after the first half in 10 games, were behind after the first half in three games, and were knotted up after the first half in three games.

In the first half last season, Buffalo averaged 15.1 points on offense. Defensively, the team allowed an average of 10.4 points in the first half.

At the end of the first half last season, the Raiders had the lead nine times (3-6 in those games), were behind seven times (2-5), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

The Raiders' offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 12.1 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Through 16 games last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), were outscored six times (4-2), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last season, Buffalo averaged 12.3 points scored on offense (sixth-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 8.3 points in the second half (third-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Raiders lost the second half nine times and won that half eight times.

The Raiders' offense averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year. On defense, they allowed 12.2 points on average in the second half.

