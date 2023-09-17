How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) square off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Bills Insights (2022)
- The Bills scored 28.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than the Raiders surrendered per outing (24.6).
- The Bills collected 32 more yards per game (397.6) than the Raiders allowed per outing (365.6) last year.
- Last year Buffalo racked up 139.5 rushing yards per game, 16.7 more than Las Vegas allowed per outing (122.8).
- The Bills turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (13) last year.
Bills Home Performance (2022)
- At home, the Bills scored 31.8 points per game and conceded 18.4. That is more than they scored (28.4) and gave up (17.9) overall.
- The Bills' average yards gained (397.9) and conceded (360.1) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 397.6 and 319.1, respectively.
- At home, Buffalo accumulated 265.1 passing yards per game and conceded 242.6. That's more than it gained (258.1) and allowed (214.6) overall.
- The Bills accumulated 132.8 rushing yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 117.5 at home (12.9 more than overall).
- The Bills converted 42.4% of third downs at home (7.9% lower than their overall average), and gave up 38.7% at home (1.2% higher than overall).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/11/2023
|at New York
|L 22-16
|ABC/ESPN
|9/17/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|NFL Network
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
