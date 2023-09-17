Bills vs. Raiders Player Props & Odds – Week 2
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will host Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of the top pass-catchers in football last season.
Before placing a player prop wager, check out the player props for the best performers in this game between the Bills and the Raiders.
Sign up to bet on the Bills-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Josh Allen Touchdown Odds
- Allen Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|259.5 (-113)
|37.5 (-113)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-106)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Dawson Knox
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|234.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.