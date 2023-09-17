The Buffalo Bills (0-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

As the Bills prepare for this matchup against the Raiders, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 8.5 47 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bills vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and their opponents scored more than 47 points in eight of 16 games last season.

Buffalo's matchups last season had an average point total of 47.7, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills had seven wins in 16 games against the spread last season.

The Bills went 13-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

Buffalo went 8-1 last year (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders combined with their opponents to score more than 47 points in nine of 17 games last season.

Las Vegas' outings last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Raiders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Last season, the Raiders won two out of the seven games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Las Vegas was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Bills vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 8 Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 9

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.