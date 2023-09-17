In the Week 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

As a runner, Allen averaged 47.6 yards rushing and scored seven TDs last season.

He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Josh Allen Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Rams 26 31 297 3 2 10 56 1 Week 2 Titans 26 38 317 4 0 1 10 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 42 63 400 2 0 8 47 0 Week 4 @Ravens 19 36 213 1 1 11 70 1 Week 5 Steelers 20 31 424 4 1 5 42 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 27 40 329 3 0 12 32 0 Week 8 Packers 13 25 218 2 2 6 49 0 Week 9 @Jets 18 34 205 0 2 9 86 2 Week 10 Vikings 29 43 330 1 2 6 84 0 Week 11 Browns 18 27 197 1 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 24 42 253 2 1 10 78 1 Week 13 @Patriots 22 33 223 2 0 8 20 0 Week 14 Jets 16 27 147 1 0 10 47 1 Week 15 Dolphins 25 40 304 4 0 10 77 0 Week 16 @Bears 15 26 172 2 2 6 41 1 Week 18 Patriots 19 31 254 3 1 9 16 0 Wild Card Dolphins 23 39 352 3 2 4 20 0 Divisional Bengals 25 42 264 0 1 8 26 1

