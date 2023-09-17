Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 2?
In the Week 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- As a runner, Allen averaged 47.6 yards rushing and scored seven TDs last season.
- He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Josh Allen Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|26
|31
|297
|3
|2
|10
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|26
|38
|317
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|42
|63
|400
|2
|0
|8
|47
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|19
|36
|213
|1
|1
|11
|70
|1
|Week 5
|Steelers
|20
|31
|424
|4
|1
|5
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|27
|40
|329
|3
|0
|12
|32
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|13
|25
|218
|2
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|18
|34
|205
|0
|2
|9
|86
|2
|Week 10
|Vikings
|29
|43
|330
|1
|2
|6
|84
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|18
|27
|197
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|24
|42
|253
|2
|1
|10
|78
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|22
|33
|223
|2
|0
|8
|20
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|16
|27
|147
|1
|0
|10
|47
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|25
|40
|304
|4
|0
|10
|77
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|15
|26
|172
|2
|2
|6
|41
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|19
|31
|254
|3
|1
|9
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|23
|39
|352
|3
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|25
|42
|264
|0
|1
|8
|26
|1
