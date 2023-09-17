How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, September 17
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In a Sunday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the match featuring San Francisco versus Sacramento State is a game to see.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Washington vs California
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oregon State vs Stanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Air Force vs Cal Poly
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St Mary's (CA) vs UC Davis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Elon vs South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oral Roberts vs Saint Louis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UCLA vs CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Loyola Marymount vs CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacramento State vs San Francisco
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
