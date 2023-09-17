Udinese and Cagliari take the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Serie A schedule on Sunday.

If you're searching for live coverage of Sunday's Serie A play, we've got you covered.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Cagliari vs Udinese

Udinese (0-2-1) makes the trip to match up with Cagliari (0-1-2) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Udinese (+155)

Udinese (+155) Underdog: Cagliari (+180)

Cagliari (+180) Draw: (+210)

Watch AC Monza vs US Lecce

US Lecce (2-1-0) makes the trip to take on AC Monza (1-0-2) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Monza (+110)

AC Monza (+110) Underdog: US Lecce (+240)

US Lecce (+240) Draw: (+230)

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo (1-0-2) journeys to play Frosinone Calcio (1-1-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Sassuolo (+140)

Sassuolo (+140) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)

Frosinone Calcio (+185) Draw: (+230)

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Atalanta (2-0-1) travels to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-1-1) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+140)

ACF Fiorentina (+140) Underdog: Atalanta (+175)

Atalanta (+175) Draw: (+240)

Watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC (0-0-3) is on the road to play AS Roma (0-1-2) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AS Roma (-260)

AS Roma (-260) Underdog: Empoli FC (+650)

Empoli FC (+650) Draw: (+350)

