Stefon Diggs Week 2 Preview vs. the Raiders
Stefon Diggs will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Last season, Diggs saw 154 targets, hauling in 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
Diggs vs. the Raiders
- Diggs vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games
- Versus Las Vegas last season, one player collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- Against the Raiders last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Raiders surrendered 242.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the pass last season.
- The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the league with 25 passing TDs allowed last year.
Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Raiders
- Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-118)
Diggs Receiving Insights
- Diggs went over on receiving yards prop bets in nine of his 16 games (56.2%) a season ago.
- With 1,429 receiving yards on 154 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).
- Diggs had a receiving touchdown in nine of 16 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.
Diggs' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|15 TAR / 12 REC / 148 YDS / 3 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|13 TAR / 10 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 128 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|15 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.