The Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Stefon Diggs hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs was the top receiver among current Bills last year, amassing 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 scores. He was targeted 154 times and averaged 89.3 receiving yards per game.

Diggs had a receiving touchdown in nine of 16 games last season (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Stefon Diggs Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 9 8 122 1 Week 2 Titans 15 12 148 3 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 7 74 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 62 0 Week 5 Steelers 11 8 102 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 13 10 148 1 Week 8 Packers 8 6 108 1 Week 9 @Jets 10 5 93 0 Week 10 Vikings 16 12 128 0 Week 11 Browns 5 4 48 1 Week 12 @Lions 15 8 77 1 Week 13 @Patriots 9 7 92 1 Week 14 Jets 5 3 37 0 Week 15 Dolphins 9 5 60 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 2 26 0 Week 18 Patriots 10 7 104 1 Wild Card Dolphins 9 7 114 0 Divisional Bengals 10 4 35 0

