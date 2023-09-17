Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Sunday.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Yankees vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've finished 48-38 in those games.

New York has a record of 44-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (57.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 148 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-74-7).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 37-37 29-23 47-50 61-61 15-12

