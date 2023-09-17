Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh-best in MLB action with 207 total home runs.

New York ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .398.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 630 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Yankees' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (3-5 with a 6.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Rodon has recorded one quality start this year.

Rodon has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.