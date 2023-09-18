MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, September 18
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Eduardo Rodriguez starting for the Tigers, and Lance Lynn taking the mound for Dodgers.
Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for September 18.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-6) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (8-11) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|KC: Singer
|16 (85 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (153.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|5.51
|5.1
|K/9
|7.6
For a full report of the Quantrill vs Singer matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals
- CLE Odds to Win: -125
- KC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will counter with Connor Phillips (0-0) when the teams play Monday.
|MIN: Ryan
|CIN: Phillips
|26 (145.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|-
|10.9
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds
- MIN Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Butto (1-2) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (6-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|NYM: Butto
|MIA: Cabrera
|6 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (85.2 IP)
|3.46
|ERA
|4.52
|8.0
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (7-8) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Joan Adon (2-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|WSH: Adon
|21 (114.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (38 IP)
|3.61
|ERA
|5.92
|7.9
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals
- CHW Odds to Win: -120
- WSH Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (11-6) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Kyle Wright (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|ATL: Wright
|29 (175 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (21.2 IP)
|3.65
|ERA
|7.48
|10.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- PHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-8) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (4-11) when the clubs play on Monday.
|MIL: Peralta
|STL: Wainwright
|28 (156.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (94 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|7.95
|11.5
|K/9
|5.0
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- MIL Odds to Win: -185
- STL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (9-11) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|BOS: Crawford
|TEX: Montgomery
|28 (112 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (168.2 IP)
|4.18
|ERA
|3.47
|9.2
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (11-8) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|BAL: Means
|HOU: Verlander
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (143.1 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|3.39
|1.8
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will look to Michael Wacha (11-4) when the teams meet Monday.
|COL: Blach
|SD: Wacha
|17 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (115.1 IP)
|4.64
|ERA
|3.43
|5.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (3-4) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (5-11) when the teams meet on Monday.
|SEA: Woo
|OAK: Sears
|15 (75.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (157.2 IP)
|4.16
|ERA
|4.40
|9.0
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Rodriguez (11-8) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Lynn (11-11) when the teams meet on Monday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|LAD: Lynn
|23 (135.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (166.2 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|5.94
|8.8
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
