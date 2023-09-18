As action in the Zhuhai Championships approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Tomas Martin Etcheverry against Sebastian Korda. Etcheverry currently has +1100 odds to be crowned champion at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

Etcheverry at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry's Next Match

Etcheverry will play Korda in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 AM ET, after defeating Dalibor Svrcina in the previous round 6-2, 6-3.

Etcheverry currently has odds of +220 to win his next matchup against Korda. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Etcheverry Stats

Etcheverry defeated No. 167-ranked Svrcina 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the .

Etcheverry has not won any of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 26-22.

Etcheverry is 6-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 48 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has averaged 25.8 games.

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and 26.5 games per match.

Etcheverry, over the past year, has won 78.4% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.

Etcheverry has won 16.4% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 74.1% of his service games during that timeframe.

