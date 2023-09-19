Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bills and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.
- The Bills had a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last season.
- The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 15 games last year, Matt Milano recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
