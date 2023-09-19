The New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 19-20-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Washington is 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 22 out of the Liberty's 39 games have hit the over.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 39 times this year.

