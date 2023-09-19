The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are battling in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Pick ATS: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

New York has put together a 31-5 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 86.1% of those games).

The Liberty have gone 9-2 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter (81.8%).

New York's record against the spread is 19-20-0.

The Liberty are 7-9 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

There have been 22 New York's games (out of 39) that went over the total this year.

The Liberty have an average point total of 169.8 in their matchups this year, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by scoring 89.2 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.6 per contest).

New York is playing well when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in rebounds (37.9 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty rank seventh in the WNBA at 13.5 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in threes per game (11.1) and best in three-point percentage (37.4%).

With 7.5 treys conceded per game, the Liberty are fifth in the WNBA. They are allowing a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth in the league.

New York has taken 57.6% two-pointers and 42.4% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 65.5% are two-pointers and 34.5% are threes.

