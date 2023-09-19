As they ready for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Washington Mystics (19-21), the New York Liberty (32-8) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 19 at Barclays Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty will seek another victory over the Mystics following a 90-75 win in their matchup on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.1 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 23 points per contest (second in league) and 9.3 rebounds (third in league), while also averaging 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot leads the Liberty at 8.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney averages 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor (10th in league) and 39.2% from downtown (ninth in league) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.