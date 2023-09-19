The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera will hit the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.

New York is 21st in baseball, slugging .397.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average.

New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (632 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Schmidt heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

In five of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson

