Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 19
The New York Yankees (76-74) and Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Blue Jays a series win over the Red Sox.
The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (9-8) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (9-6).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (9-6, 3.81 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (9-8) for his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336 in 30 games this season.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 30 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Clarke Schmidt vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.415) and 172 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Blue Jays to go 3-for-21 with a double and two home runs in 5 2/3 innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi
- Kikuchi will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 30th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
- Kikuchi is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.
- Kikuchi will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 29 outings this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.81), 31st in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Yusei Kikuchi vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .225 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 1109 total hits and 23rd in MLB action with 632 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.397) and are seventh in all of MLB with 208 home runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Kikuchi has a 1.5 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .200.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.