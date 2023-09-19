The New York Yankees (76-74) and Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Blue Jays a series win over the Red Sox.

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (9-8) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (9-6).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (9-6, 3.81 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (9-8) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336 in 30 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.415) and 172 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Blue Jays to go 3-for-21 with a double and two home runs in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 30th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.

Kikuchi is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.

Kikuchi will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 29 outings this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.81), 31st in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .225 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 1109 total hits and 23rd in MLB action with 632 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.397) and are seventh in all of MLB with 208 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Kikuchi has a 1.5 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .200.

