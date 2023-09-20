As of September 20 the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1000.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills had a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 on the road last year.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +6600 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1300 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2000 10 November 13 Broncos - +12500 11 November 19 Jets - +6600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +750 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1300

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.