Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As of September 20 the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1000.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.
- Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.
- The Bills had a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 on the road last year.
- The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).
- In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).
- On defense last year, Matt Milano helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
