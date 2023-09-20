We have 2023 high school football competition in Clinton County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Peru Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School

    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 20
    • Location: Plattsburgh, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beekmantown Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Plattsburgh, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

