We have 2023 high school football competition in Clinton County, New York this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Peru Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 20

4:25 PM ET on September 20 Location: Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh, NY Conference: Champlain Valley 1

Champlain Valley 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Au Sable Forks, NY

Au Sable Forks, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Beekmantown Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School