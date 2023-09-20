Want to know how to stream high school football games in Onondaga County, New York this week? We have the information below.

    • Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Peru Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School

    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 20
    • Location: Plattsburgh, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Notre Dame High School - Utica at Tully JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Tully, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Whitesboro Senior High School at West Genesee High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Camillus, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Baldwinsville, NY
    • Conference: Salt City - Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Manlius, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Onondaga Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: East Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Solvay Senior High School at Marcellus High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Marcellus, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peru Senior High School at Saranac High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Saranac, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

