Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (76-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 20.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (11-9) against the Yankees and Michael King (4-6).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 19-24 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (633 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

