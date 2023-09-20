The Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) will aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (76-75) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (11-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Michael King (4-6, 2.77 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (11-9, 3.40 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-6, 2.77 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.77 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 46 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

So far this season, King has not recorded a quality start.

King will look to secure his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 1.9 innings per appearance.

He has had 30 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Michael King vs. Blue Jays

He will take the mound against a Blue Jays offense that is hitting .256 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 175 total home runs (18th in MLB play).

King has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out one against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (11-9) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, a 4.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 29 starts this season.

In 29 starts, Gausman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 10th, 1.203 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.

Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .225 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 208 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees two times this season, allowing them to go 8-for-48 with a double, a home run and two RBI in 14 innings.

