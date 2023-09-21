Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 21 the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1000, put them fifth in the NFL.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.
- On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.
- The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.
Bills Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.
- Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).
- In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).
- Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.
Bills Player Futures
|Stefon Diggs Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Damien Harris Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Gabriel Davis Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|James Cook Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Dalton Kincaid Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
