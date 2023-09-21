New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Oneida County, New York this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Notre Dame High School - Utica at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cooperstown Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Sauquoit, NY
- Conference: Center State 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.