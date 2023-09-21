We have 2023 high school football action in Onondaga County, New York this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Notre Dame High School - Utica at Tully JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Tully, NY

Tully, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Whitesboro Senior High School at West Genesee High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Camillus, NY

Camillus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville, NY Conference: Salt City - Metro

Salt City - Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Onondaga Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23

12:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: East Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Solvay Senior High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

1:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Marcellus, NY

Marcellus, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Peru Senior High School at Saranac High School