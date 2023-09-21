New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Onondaga County, New York this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Notre Dame High School - Utica at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Whitesboro Senior High School at West Genesee High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Camillus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Onondaga Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Solvay Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peru Senior High School at Saranac High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Saranac, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
