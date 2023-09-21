Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-76) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (13-4) for the Yankees and Jose Berrios (11-10) for the Blue Jays.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have won 48, or 54.5%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 35-21, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 634 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
