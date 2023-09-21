Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees will look to outdo Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 48-40 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

New York has gone 35-21 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 151 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-75-9).

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-38 37-38 29-24 47-52 61-63 15-13

