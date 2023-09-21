On Thursday, September 21, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) visit the New York Yankees (76-76) at Yankee Stadium, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET. The Blue Jays will be going for a series sweep.

The favored Yankees have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total is listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.81 ERA) vs Jose Berrios - TOR (11-10, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Yankees and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (-140), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Yankees bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 48, or 54.5%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Yankees have a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Blue Jays have won in 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.