The Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Yankees (76-76) on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (13-4) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (11-10).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.81 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (11-10, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (13-4) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 2.81 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

He has 22 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Cole has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Gerrit Cole vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.415) and 175 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-for-46 with three doubles in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 178 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

During 30 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Berrios is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Berrios will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.180), and 29th in K/9 (8.5).

José Berríos vs. Yankees

He will take the mound against a Yankees squad that is batting .225 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .395 (22nd in the league) with 209 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Berrios has pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out eight against the Yankees this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.