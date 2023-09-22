New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Albany County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Albany County, New York this week.
Other Games in New York This Week
Albany County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Albany High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
