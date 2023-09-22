New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clinton County, New York, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beekmantown Senior High School at Plattsburgh Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Plattsburgh, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
