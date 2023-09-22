New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Erie County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Pioneer Senior High School at Health Sciences Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orchard Park High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, NY
- Conference: Erie County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Springville Griffith Institute at Lackawanna Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Lackawanna, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
