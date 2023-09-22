If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Franklin County, New York, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Au Sable Forks, NY

Au Sable Forks, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Franklin Academy High School at Massena Central High School