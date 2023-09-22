New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Franklin County, New York, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Saranac Lake Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Franklin Academy High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.