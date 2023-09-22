New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week
South Lewis High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clayton, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneida Senior High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potsdam Senior High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
