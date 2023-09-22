New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Lewis County, New York this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week
South Lewis High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clayton, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.