Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Nassau County, New York this week.

Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Herricks High School at Jericho Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Jericho, NY

Jericho, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Island Trees Senior High School at East Rockaway Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: East Rockaway, NY

East Rockaway, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hicksville High School at Oceanside Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Oceanside, NY

Oceanside, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Manhasset Senior High School at Elmont Memorial Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23

Location: Elmont, NY

Elmont, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mineola High School at South Side Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23

Location: Rockville Centre, NY

Rockville Centre, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence Senior High School at The Wheatley School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23

Location: Old Westbury, NY

Old Westbury, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy Senior High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23

Location: Roosevelt, NY

Roosevelt, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Cove High School at Floral Park Memorial High School