New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Nassau County, New York this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Herricks High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Island Trees Senior High School at East Rockaway Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: East Rockaway, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hicksville High School at Oceanside Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Oceanside, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Manhasset Senior High School at Elmont Memorial Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Elmont, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mineola High School at South Side Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Rockville Centre, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence Senior High School at The Wheatley School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy Senior High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Roosevelt, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Cove High School at Floral Park Memorial High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Floral Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.