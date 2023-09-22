New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schenectady County This Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Schenectady County, New York, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Other Games in New York This Week
Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Scotia-Glenville Senior High School at Cohoes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cohoes, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
